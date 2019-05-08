Stormy Weather Ahead: when to expect rain and a few strong storms on Thursday

It’s been a wet year so far, and Spring – the wettest season of the year – isn’t over yet! We’ve got some rain and some strong storms in the forecast for Thursday, and the rainy weather lasts through Mother’s Day Weekend.

Huntsville International Airport has recorded 32.79″ of rain through May 8th: good enough for third-wettest year-to-date period on record. We’d need to measure 4.57″ of rain between Thursday and Monday to move into the top spot; it doesn’t look like we’ll get quite that much, but it is going to rain quite a bit! Expect around 2-3″ of rain on average; a few spots might touch 4″ before the rain finally moves out late Sunday.

Thursday’s storms:

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a risk of a few severe storms (a MARGINAL RISK) on Thursday.

What’s the threat?

The over-all threat is low, but it’s good to be alert on days like this because one or two storms could produce wind gusts higher than 60 MPH. There is very little chance (but not zero) that a storm could spin up a brief tornado; however, the kind of atmosphere we have (relatively low wind shear) doesn’t look like this kind that will readily produce them.

Locally-heavy rainfall could exceed one inch in a few spots Thursday; most of us will only get around 1/2″ to 1″ at the most.

This isn’t the end of the rain, though! More showers and storms are likely through the weekend, and that could add up to more than 2-3″ in all!

What time will it get here?

Showers and some isolated thunderstorms are possible over Northwest Alabama as early as 6 AM Thursday. The ‘best’ chance of rain and a few stronger storms comes after 10 AM in The Shoals, around/after 1 PM around Huntsville, and as late as 4 PM along Sand Mountain and points east through Fort Payne and Gadsden.

