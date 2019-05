Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A big congrats to Randolph soccer's Katey Ann Klingel for being named a 2019 Allstate All-American.

This award is given to just 250 high school juniors from all over the nation for their elite performances on the field and Klingel is one of them.

Out of the 250 talented players, 80 will be selected to compete in the Allstate Cup; those players will be announced in june.