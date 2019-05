Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The Madison Academy baseball team is just one win away from a trip to the state championship.

The Mustangs took game one of their semi-finals series 7-2 over Springville, but the Tigers came back in game two to win 12-3 and force this series to a decisive game three to see who gets the trip to Montgomery.

Game three will be at Madison Academy Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m.