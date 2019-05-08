Kraft wants to pay for your babysitter on Mother’s day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Kraft is going above and beyond for Mother’s Day.

Mother’s day is Sunday, May 12th and if you’re a mom, there’s a big chance that you’ll get a card, some pretty flowers, and maybe go out to eat with the family but what does mom really want?

According to Care.com, time alone is one of the things that moms want the most and Kraft has a special offer to help mothers do a little less mothering on this mothers day.

Kraft says it will reimburse the cost of a babysitter by “up to $100” just so mom can take the day off. Now you can make a reservation at that restaurant that’s not kid-friendly or simply take a nap.

Kraft has you covered, the offer ends at 11:59 p.m. on 5/19/19 or while funds remain available. The limit is one request per person and it is only open to parents 18 years of age or older.

To-do:

Step 1: Get yourself a babysitter on Mother’s Day.

Step 2: On Mother’s Day, visit the Kraft Mothers Day Away site, submit your receipt, and Kraft will cover up to $100 of your babysitter bill.

For more information, visit the Kraft Mothers Day Away website by clicking here.