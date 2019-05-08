Kelly Babler’s math class wins $319 at East Limestone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala - This teacher in Limestone County makes learning math fun!

Kelly Babler teaches 7th-grade math at East Limestone High School and her colleagues say she's a very hard worker.

"One of our hardest working teachers we have in the school," said Assistant Principal Clint Legg.

Mrs. Babler is described as a teacher that really cares about modern education.

"She is always making sure the kids are on the task on point really shows she cares about them. In today`s modern education I think when kids know you care about them, they want to learn they want to come to school," said Legg.

Mrs. Babler knows that working hard can improve the overall future of students.

"Work ethic, hard work pays off," said Legg.

Mrs. Babler was happy to receive $319 to help her class.

"It`s an amazing opportunity thank you so much. I can`t wait to find out who you are if I do," said Babler.

Seventh grader Travis Betterton nominated Mrs. Babler for the Tools For Teachers Award.

"She always wants to make her class fun. She is always there to help you when you need it. If you need anything I would ask Mrs. Babler before anyone else," said Betterton.

Mrs. Babler is proud of Travis for all his hard work and dedication.

"He is an awesome student and we have so much fun in this class. I can`t believe how much he has grown. I am so honored Travis I could cry!" said Babler.

Congratulations, Mrs. Babler!

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.

SPONSORED BY: NAECU