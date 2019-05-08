Huntsville’s preparing for state soccer tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The state soccer tournament kicks off Thursday, May 9 and it's being played right here in the Rocket City.

Before the games get started, Mayor Tommy Battle and the Huntsville Sports Commission held a luncheon for all the volunteers that are helping make the tournament a success.

Ralph Stone, executive director of the commission, says it's an honor to host teams from all over the state and he's grateful to give the North Alabama teams a home field advantage.

"When you have any sporting event and something of this magnitude it's a great economic impact have a lot of people visiting our city staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants shopping that's what it's all about is bringing money into our economy," Stone said. "They love being here at home they get well rested they're able to play pretty familiar with the surroundings and hopefully they'll do well."