Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -A few weeks ago, Huntsville High's John Cole Norris committed to play at the next level and now it's official. Norris has signed to play college basketball with juco power Roane State.

Norris was a huge part of the Panthers' historic post-season run this past year, and we're sure he'll continue to be a big factor at the college level.