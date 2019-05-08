× Guard at Alabama prison charged with marijuana possession

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. – A guard at a prison in Elmore is facing charges and disciplinary action for having contraband at a state prison.

Lashay Stinson, a correctional sergeant at Staton Correctional Facility, had a small bag of marijuana that was found during a vehicle inspection Monday night, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Stinson, 35, was charged with marijuana possession.

She did not immediately resign from her job, corrections officials said, but disciplinary actions were being finalized.