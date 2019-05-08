Georgia woman dead after fall into gorge near Noccalula Falls

A 19-year-old Georgia woman has died after falling into the water around Gadsden’s Noccalula falls.

According to the Gadsden Fire Chief, the woman slipped on a rock in the middle of the creek and fell into the rushing waters.

Al.com reports that a group of hikers was exploring at the gorge.

Rescue crews say they found the woman more than a half-mile from where she fell into the water. Officials say they tried to resuscitate her for about an hour but she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released.