District officials want to improve turf at Milton Frank Stadium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville City Schools district is looking into replacing the turf at Milton Frank Stadium. The district's athletic director says replacing the turf is a matter of safety. Granules are displaced and there are several portions of turf that are beginning to come up.

The turf was installed in 2006.

"Our original turf had an 8 to 10-year lifespan on it. So, we've gotten out money out of that turf. It's been very good. Again we're starting year 13," said Scott Stapler, athletics coordinator.

District officials believe the original turf cost the school district around $700,000. The cost of replacing it hasn't been determined yet. The school board has yet to vote on this issue.