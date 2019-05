HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Today is Firefighter Appreciation Day and Chick-fil-A on Whitesburg Drive is celebrating.

On Wednesday, May 8th, from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. firefighters can bring a valid ID/Badge and Chick-fil-A will give you a FREE Original Chick-fil-A Sandwich.

This offer is available while supplies last, one sandwich per person and the firefighter must be present.

This offer cannot be used on Chick-fil-A One mobile app purchases.