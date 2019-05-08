Bill proposes funding and assistance for dyslexia students in Alabama public schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - There is currently a bill going through the Alabama Legislature that could provide more help for students with dyslexia in Alabama public schools. It’s a bill that would give teachers, students, and parents access to resources about dyslexia and how to recognize it and work with it.

Dyslexia advocates say if students who struggle with dyslexia don’t get help until the fourth grade, the majority of them will struggle throughout the rest of their school career.

“We struggled a lot to decide whether to keep him in public schools with his friends or move him away," said Mariyana Castleberry of her son, a 5th grader with dyslexia.

The Castleberrys struggled through public school for years before he was diagnosed and ultimately had to take him out of public school to find the help he needed.

House Bill 388 would provide funding that requires educational support for students grades K-3 with dyslexia in public schools. Dyslexic students would have teachers who are trained to help them.

“If we can catch them K-3 and get them the help they need then they’ll be set, they won’t have the struggles," said Angie Hood, a long-time dyslexia advocate.

People with dyslexia just learn to read differently. Teachers who are trained to recognize dyslexia can help those students succeed.

“We put our trust in our public schools to help all children," Hood said. "And so by passing these dyslexia bills in the house and the senate and making it law, then we’ll be able to help all children in Alabama. And all children deserve that.”

If you are interested in supporting this bill, advocates encourage you to spread the word, and contact your state senator and state representative and let them know it has your support.