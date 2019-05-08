× ‘Bait bill’ becomes law in Alabama, licenses now on sale

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Hunters in Alabama can now use bait to hunt white-tailed deer and feral pigs.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Wednesday that bait hunting licenses are now available anywhere hunting licenses are sold. The licenses, which cost $15 for resident hunters and $51 for non-residents, are also available online.

Alabama lawmakers passed a bill in April that lets hunters with the license use bait to lure in deer during hunting season. Previously, hunters had to stay more than 100 yards away from piles of corn set out for deer, and the piles could not be in a hunter’s line of sight.

The new law has provisions that allow the state conservation department to suspend bait license usage in a county, region or even statewide to prevent the spread of disease.

Money generated by sales of the new licenses will be federally matched to help support conservation efforts in the state, officials said.