Authorities search for wanted felon who fled during traffic stop

DECATUR, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for a man they say had active felony warrants when he fled from deputies during a traffic stop.

Authorities say Tyler Rashaud Sales 28, of Decatur, led them on a chase, jumped out of a still moving vehicle, and barged into a home on Wednesday. The vehicle continued forward and reportedly destroyed a brick mailbox.

The sheriff’s office says that Sales ran into a home occupied by an 8-year-old girl whose family was outside in the yard. Authorities say Sales locked the door and ran through the house and out the back.

Morgan County Narcotics Agents were able to positively identify the suspect as wanted felon Tyler Rashaud Sales.

In addition to numerous active felony warrants, authorities say Sales is now facing a Burglary III charge, multiple reckless endangerment charges, and an attempting to flee/elude law enforcement charge. Sales also has charges pending for multiple counts of running stop signs, improper lane usage, running red lights, and reckless driving charges.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tyler Rashaud Sales please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at (256)301-1174.