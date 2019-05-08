Alligator that lived at Baldwin County sanctuary shot to death

Posted 3:31 pm, May 8, 2019

A 2009 file photo of Alligator Alley Farm in Summerdale. (Photo by Lesley Pacey; AL.com)

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) — An alligator that lived at a sanctuary in Baldwin County has been found shot to death.

A sanctuary employee says the alligator, known as Shifty, had been at the Alligator Alley sanctuary since it opened in 2004. A necropsy revealed that Shifty, found dead Sunday, had been shot.

Al.com reports a $2,000 reward has been offered for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The owner of the sanctuary, Wes Moore, was not immediately available for comment.

