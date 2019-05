× Team Redstone hosting Garrison CSM challenege

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Team Redstone is challenging all members of the Redstone Community to hang with the CSM.

In a Facebook post, they announced the community is invited to take a three-mile jog up the mountain with CSM Counts…with eight obstacles along the way.

The event is set for 6 a.m. on May 14, with the course starting and ending at Vincent Park

The event is free and gym towels will be given to finishers while supplies last.