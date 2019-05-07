Spice up the weekend and support local acts from all over the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The annual, open genre music festival returns with more acts than ever before.
Spicefest kicks off in Huntsville on Friday, May 10th, at 5:00 p.m. and festivities continue on Saturday, May 11th at Salty Nut Brewery.
The festival features a wide range of acts from all over the Tennessee Valley. Organizers promise more musical acts than ever before with genres varying from Hip-Hop and Soul to Electronic and Rock and Roll and more.
Beast Mode Food truck will be providing the food available to purchase and there will be live t-shirt printing from Green Pea Press.
Tickets are $10 on Friday and $15 on Saturday. A $20-weekend pass is available until May 9th for online purchase only.
To purchase tickets, click here.
This year’s line-up:
- SarahJayne
- Sam McLeroy
- Benny Pitsinger – Storyteller
- Victoria Jones
- Dead Rothschilds
- SOLO MONK
- The Josh Couts Quartet
- Coffee Black
- Foot Pound-Force
- Hunnivega
- Cole Boyz
- The Counter Clockwise
- Liquid Redemption
- Night Error
- Josh Allison
Spicefest acts as a fundraiser for Spice Radio Inc. a 501(c)3 Non-Profit based in Huntsville.