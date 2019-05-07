Spice up the weekend and support local acts from all over the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The annual, open genre music festival returns with more acts than ever before.

Spicefest kicks off in Huntsville on Friday, May 10th, at 5:00 p.m. and festivities continue on Saturday, May 11th at Salty Nut Brewery.

The festival features a wide range of acts from all over the Tennessee Valley. Organizers promise more musical acts than ever before with genres varying from Hip-Hop and Soul to Electronic and Rock and Roll and more.

Beast Mode Food truck will be providing the food available to purchase and there will be live t-shirt printing from Green Pea Press.

Tickets are $10 on Friday and $15 on Saturday. A $20-weekend pass is available until May 9th for online purchase only.

To purchase tickets, click here.

This year’s line-up:

SarahJayne

Sam McLeroy

Benny Pitsinger – Storyteller

Victoria Jones

Dead Rothschilds

SOLO MONK

The Josh Couts Quartet

Coffee Black

Foot Pound-Force

Hunnivega

Cole Boyz

The Counter Clockwise

Liquid Redemption

Night Error

Josh Allison

Spicefest acts as a fundraiser for Spice Radio Inc. a 501(c)3 Non-Profit based in Huntsville.