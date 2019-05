× Missing Senior Alert issued out of Baldwin County

The Bay Minette Police Department need help locating Marion Eugene Conerly.

Mr. Conerly is a 75-year-old white male with hazel eyes and gray hair. He is 5’7″ and weighs 190 lbs.

He was last seen at exit 267 north of Birmingham, Alabama on April 25th.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Marion Eugene Conerly, please contact the Bay Minette Police Department at 251-580-TIPS or call 911.