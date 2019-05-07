× Man sets fire to Boaz house after argument

BOAZ, Ala. – Boaz Police said a man set a house on fire late Monday night.

Officers stated they were called to a fire and were told people were in the home.

Two officers entered the home and rescued a disabled person on oxygen.

Investigators discovered Kenneth Barksdale had set fire to the home after an argument had been going all day. He fled the scene, but officers said he returned around 2:00 a.m.

Barksdale was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and three counts of domestic violence. He was taken to the Boaz City Jail. Bond has not yet been set.