Madison Police arrest man for Monday morning shooting

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police have arrested a suspect in connection with Monday morning’s shooting on Skyline Road.

Investigators said Hunter Mitchell Moore was arrested and charged with capital murder, attempted murder, and first-degree burglary in the shooting, which left Robert Luke Pratt dead and another person injured.

Moore is being held in the Madison County jail without bond on the capital murder charge, and on $120,000 total bond for the other charges.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.