Former Madison City Schools aide arrested, charged with child abuse

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police have arrested a man they say willfully abused a child.

Police said Theron Benjamin Rice was arrested Monday after an investigation into allegations made earlier in May.

Madison City Schools stated the aide was a contract employee of the district.

Authorities added the arrest was made based on information from an unrelated investigation.

Rice is being held in the Limestone County Jail and faces a charge of Willful Torture/Abuse of a Child by a Caregiver.