Lee’s Kobe Brown announces final four college choices

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Back in March, Lee High School basketball standout Kobe Brown decommitted from Texas A&M after head coach Billy Kennedy was fired and Brown announced that he was re-opening his recruitment process.

About a month and a half later, Brown has now announced that he's narrowed his new college search down to a final four.

Schools from all over the country have shown interest since brown put himself back on the market, but it looks like he'll be heading to the SEC or the Big Ten.

Brown posted his final four announcement on Twitter saying he'll be taking his talents to either Missouri, Minnesota, Penn State or Vanderbilt.

Brown later tweeted that he will announce his new commitment Tuesday, May 14 at 2:30 p.m.

During his senior year, the four star 6'7 combo forward averaged 24.1 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists per game.