× Lauderdale County man facing hundreds of child porn charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A man accused of making explicit videos featuring a child is in jail after being indicted on multiple charges.

A Lauderdale County grand jury recently indicted Michael Joseph Newell, 45, on 152 counts of possession of child pornography and 152 counts of production of child pornography.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Newell made explicit videos of an 11-year-old girl up until December of 2017. The videos were found during a forensic analysis of his computer equipment, they said.

Newell was arrested Monday night. He has a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.