Interim James Clemens basketball coach Frankie Sullivan named team’s new coach

MADISON, Ala. – Frankie Sullivan, who has served as interim boys basketball coach at James Clemens High School since Danny Petty retired, is now the team’s new coach.

James Clemens Principal Brian Clayton announced the hiring Tuesday night at a Madison City Schools Board of Education meeting, according to the district.

Sullivan played four years for Auburn University and was a graduate assistant for Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. He also played two years of professional basketball in Europe.

Sullivan teaches physical educaiton at James Clemens and was the head varsity assistant this past season. The Jets had a 19-13 record and went to the Northwest Regional tournament.