Huntsville City Schools board member Pam Hill to resign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Huntsville City Schools board member Pam Hill announced her resignation on Tuesday at a board meeting.

She said she has been sick, and disclosed she has a disease that causes pain. She stated that being a board member was a dream job, and she feels she was born to be passionate about Huntsville City Schools.

“People either love me or hate me. I’m good with that,” she said. “Something happens when you think you are near death. My priorities have changed and my priorities now are to be with my six grandchildren and to be with them as long as I can. Not that they don’t have loving parents. And I want to be active in my son’s church.”

Hill said her resignation would be effective May 24 after the district’s high school graduations are complete.

“With that being said, effective May 24 after the final graduation, I resign. So I’m telling you now that I resign May 24.” She added, “There are no tears.”

She said her priorities now will lie with her grandchildren and her family for her time left on earth. She added that it had to happen now because she is building a home and it is not in District 5. She said her family closes on that home on May 24.

Hill said that she believes applications will be taken, and the city council would need to vote on someone to fill her seat for the remainder of her term.