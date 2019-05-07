High school athletes honored at Athlete of the Year banquet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 17th annual Athlete of the Year banquet was held at the Early Works Museum Tuesday night to honor high school senior athletes who excel on the field in the classroom and in the community.

Former NFL safety and Alabama football player, Rashad Johnson, was the guest speaker for the event.

Grissom swimmer Alison Hu took home the female athlete of the year award and Huntsville soccer and cross country standout Tristan Morris was awarded the male athlete of the year award.

"Everyone here is great I mean the cavalry of people here is just amazing. Honestly coming here I wasn't expecting to get this award, but its pretty awesome," Morris said.

"I'm just really honored to be to have been chosen as an athlete of the week with all of these talented student athletes here and I definitely wouldn't be here with my teammates and coaches who have bee so supportive of me along the way," Hu said.