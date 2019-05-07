First raindrops of the week arrive by Wednesday night, but heavy storms hold off until Thursday

Rain chances rising: Wednesday brings a slim chance of a few widely scattered afternoon and evening showers (isolated storms possible, just not very likely). The rain chance? Only 20% for Wednesday.

It climbs to 70% on Thursday and 60% on Friday.

A wave of showers and storms moves into Northwest Alabama Thursday afternoon around 1-2 PM. Those storms bring heavy rain, gusty winds (possibly over 50 MPH), and some potential for hail as they cross North Alabama and Southern Tennessee Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a MARGINAL Risk of severe weather, mainly for strong winds, over several Alabama and Tennessee Counties for Thursday:

Those storms move out by 7 PM ending the rain threat for the night. We’ll stay cloudy, warm and humid overnight, and there’s more rain and at least a few scattered storms in the picture for Friday (mainly in the afternoon and evening).

Wet weekend for Mother’s Day? It won’t rain all day long on either Saturday or Sunday; however, there will be some rain in the area both days.

As of now, the best chance of rain looks front-loaded; in other words, mainly morning rain for the weekend with some rain-free breaks in the afternoons and evenings.

A cloudy sky and occasional dampness keeps temperatures low: highs in the mid-70s, lows in the 60s.

We’ll start drying out Sunday evening, and the first few days of next week look brighter and drier.

