Driver in wreck that killed 3 Lauderdale County teens will be tried as a juvenile

FLORENCE, Ala. – It has been one year since a tragic accident claimed the lives of three Wilson High School students. With emotions still raw, the driver of the car that night who faces manslaughter charges, was in court Tuesday morning applying for youthful offender status.

Just hours after an emotionally charged morning in his courtroom, Judge Gil Self made the decision that Kate Boggus will be tried on her manslaughter and assault charges as a juvenile.

Indicted in January on three counts of manslaughter and one count of assault, 17-year-old Kate Boggus sat frozen next to her attorneys. Two months after her indictment, defense attorneys filed an application for youthful offender status. She was 16-years-old on the night of April 26, 2018 when Coby Hines, Tyler Nelson and Braden Turner were killed.

According to investigators, Boggus was driving the car with excessive speed as she topped a hill on County Road 30. We’re told the car went airborne, left the roadway and struck a tree. The three boys were pronounced dead on the scene.

Also injured, Kaylee McGee. She and family members of the three boys testified Tuesday morning asking Judge Self to deny the youthful offender application.

On behalf of Boggus, a counselor stated she feels remorse for what has happened and relives the events of that night on a regular basis.

With Judge Self’s ruling Tuesday afternoon, the prosecution of Boggus will move forward in the juvenile court system. She could still serve up to three years of incarceration if convicted.

With the courts decision to try Boggus as a youthful offender, WHNT News 19 will not be able to follow this case any further. Court records after this point will be sealed.