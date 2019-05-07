× DeKalb County officials investigate shooting on County Road 20

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, according to a post on social media.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page around 11:15 p.m. Officials say the shooting happened on County Road 20 near Skirum.

The office reported that there’s no threat to the community but did not release information regarding circumstances, injuries, or fatalities.

