× Court documents reveal new details in case against teacher accused of having sex with student

MADISON COUNTY, Ala – We are learning more about the charges surrounding the case involving a former Madison County High School teacher.

Lyndsey Bates was arrested for having sex with one student and sexting another. Prosecutors say the two student victims are between the ages of 16 and 19.

Bates faces charges that include a school employee distributing obscene material to a student, a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 and a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

According to court documents, Bates is accused of having sexual intercourse, sexual contact and sending nude photos of herself to a 17-year-old student.

This occurred on or about Valentines Day. Prosecutors say this did not occur on school property. The documents also show on or around March 29th, which is the date Bates’ resignation went into effect, the former high school teacher sent a different student nude photos of herself.

The age of consent is 16 in Alabama, but assistant district attorney Tim Douthit says these acts were illegal.

“One of the narrow carved out exceptions for that is teachers and students. If you’re a teacher you cannot have sex with someone even they’re over 16 as long as they’re still a student between 16 and 19. That’s still a no go zone just for your students,” Douthit said.

Douthit says if Bates is found guilty of these charges she would have to register as a sex offender and subsequently no longer be able to teach in the state of Alabama.

A probable cause hearing is set for May 22nd.