Camp Smile-A-Mile benefit run this weekend in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Take a few laps for a good cause this Saturday.

Jeff Dropo Run 4 Kids is hosting their 11th annual 5k and 1-mile run/walk on May 11th at 8:00 a.m. This charity run benefits Camp Smile-A-Mile which is a year-round program for children with cancer.

The mission of Camp SAM Lake Martin is to provide unforgettable recreational and educational experiences for young cancer patients, their families and young adult survivors from all over Alabama for free.

This event will be held at Florence High School. Registration for the 5k race is $25 and registration for the 1-mile run/walk is $10.

For more information, contact Kahie Pendergrass at 256-710-9806.