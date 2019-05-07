× Authorities searching for escaped Mobile inmate

MOBILE, Ala. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate an inmate who escaped from the Mobile Work Release Center.

ADOC said Mack Allen Cowan escaped from the facility around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

Cowan is 5′ 7″ tall, weighs 140 pounds with strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a multiple color long sleeve shirt.

Authorities ask anybody with information on Cowan’s location to contact their local law enforcement agency or ADOC at (800) 831-8825.