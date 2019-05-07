5K race raises over $7,000 for DeKalb County D.A.R.E. program

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Tuesday, The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced over $7,000 was raised for the DeKalb County D.A.R.E. program thanks to a weekend 5K.

The Sheriff’s Office announced 180 runners participated, aged 7-86 years old.

Brian Bearden finished first in the overall male group and Pam Willingham finished first in the overall female group.

In a news release, DeKalb County SRO and Race Coordinator Priscilla Padgett thanked the community for their support, even in poor weather.

“I’m overwhelmed at the support we had from the community,” she said. “We had a great turnout despite the rough weather.”

Sheriff Nick Welden agreed, adding “We can work together to fight the dangerous drugs that put our children’s lives at risk. This simply shows that our law enforcement and communities are coming together.”

The top 3 finishers in each category are below: