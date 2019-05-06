× Woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed Madison pedestrian

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Huntsville woman pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in a 75-year-old woman’s death in February 2017.

Erica Nail, 28, received a 15-year sentence that was split for her to serve three years in prison and five years on probation, according to WHNT news partners al.com.

Nail had been accused of driving drunk and hitting Carol Ann Arey, 75, while Arey was on her morning walk on Edgewater Drive.

Nail was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident, but the charge was upgraded to manslaughter after blood tests indicated she had been drinking before the crash.

Jail records show before the accident in 2017, Nail was arrested for driving under the influence twice since 2013.