Screaming Eagle Zipline opens at DeSoto State Park

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Fly through the trees this summer at the new zipline course in DeSoto State Park.

The new Screaming Eagle Aerial Adventure Zipline in Fort Payne features six zip lines that range in length from 100-300 feet and seven sky bridges that range from 50 to 150 feet long. There is a 55-foot tall spiral staircase at the start and finish point and features a short sky bridge.

The family-friendly zipline course is located near the state park general store.

Currently, the course is open Thursday-Sunday until school is out for the summer. When schools are out, the zipline course will be open daily.

The introductory price is for the course $39.95 and the course run takes around 45 minutes.

