Robotics: Building a workforce for the future

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - No nuts or bolts about it, the robotics industry is revolutionizing how we live.

From the service industry to healthcare to farming, automation continues to streamline work and boost bottom lines.

As the field develops, younger generations are also helping to shape the industry's future. Thanks to robotics classes and competitions, students are learning science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as well as problem-solving and communication skills.

Many of these students are already impacting lives, too. One high school robotics team helped to create a prosthetic hand for a wounded Army veteran.

"It's almost indescribable being able to see that you're making a change, not only for someone, but hopefully to help change the community in the process," said team member Danielle Haubrich.

If your child is interested in robotics, check with your school or with FIRST Robotics. FIRST also holds its annual regional robotics competition in Huntsville every March, if you would like to see an event in person.

