Restaurants honoring teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week

Several restaurants are offering deals to teachers as part of teacher appreciation week, May 6-10. Deals vary by location, so call ahead to confirm if your local restaurant is participating.

Arby’s – Administrators and teachers can receive a free sandwich Tuesday, May 7 with a valid school ID.

Bruegger’s Bagels – With a valid ID, teachers get a free medium drip or iced coffee with any purchase. The chain is also offering $10 any catering orders over $75 using the promo code TENOFF75.

Cheddar’s – From Monday through Friday, teachers dining in receive a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree.

Chick-Fil-A – Some locations are offering teachers offers specific to each location. Contact your local Chick-Fil-A for more information.

Chipotle – Teachers, faculty, and staff with a valid school ID can receive buy-one-get-one-free burritos, bowls, salads and tacos on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to close. Orders must be placed in store.

Cici’s Pizza – Teachers and school staff get to enjoy the buffet for free on Tuesday with a coupon and valid school ID.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar – Teachers can show their school ID for a free small shake Tuesday.

McAlister’s Deli – With a valid school ID, teachers get a free sweet tea all week.

McDonald’s – The chain isn’t doing a nationwide promo, but some locations are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID. You’ll need to call your local restaurant to confirm.

Metro Diner – Teachers and school faculty get 20% off their check all week long.

MOD Pizza – Teachers get a buy-one-get-one-free deal all day Tuesday on MOD-size pizza or salads in store with a school ID.

Pei Wei – Teachers get 33% off regular entrees all week in store with a valid ID

Slim Chickens – With a valid ID, students and teachers get a 20% discount and free cookie Tuesday on all dine-in and drive-thru orders.

Sonic Drive-In – Beginning Tuesday and all through the month of May, teachers and “those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does” can receive a free Route 44 drink or slushy with a purchase. Orders must be placed through the Sonic app using the promo code TEACHERS.

This is a running list, so please let us know if there are any local restaurants or smaller chains doing special promotions for teachers!