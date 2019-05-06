Muscle Shoals PD warns of scam targeting families with land lines

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Muscle Shoals Police want to warn you a scam they’ve been alerted to circulating in the area. Officers say the scam seems to be aimed at “individuals of a certain age” which use a home landline telephone number.

Police say the scammer is identifying themselves as a Muscle Shoals Police Officer. The person claims to be investigating criminal activity within banking institutions in the area.

The person requests help from the targeted victim asking them to make withdrawals from their personal accounts at local banks or credit unions. They are then told to purchase money orders, cashier’s checks, pre-paid gift cards or debit cards.

After they do that, the scammer asks the victim to meet them at a public location to hand over the money then destroy any proof of the transaction.

Police say the scammers often keep elderly or unsuspecting victims on the phone for hours. They say the scammers will repeatedly call them if the victim tries to disconnect the call. Investigators say the scammers want to keep them busy to keep them from seeking help from family or friends.

The scammer tells the victim not to speak with anyone concerning the investigation, saying outside involvement would jeopardize the investigation.

Police ask everyone to remember that no government/law enforcement agency will ever call you to ask for help in an ongoing investigation.