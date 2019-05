× Man charged with raping woman in Florence apartment

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence man is accused of raping a friend at someone’s apartment, police said Monday.

K’Vion Lamont Ruffin, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree rape and sodomy.

Ruffin is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an apartment in the Carver Homes housing area last Wednesday.

Ruffin was jailed on $100,000, but also was served with a probation violation warrant that has no bond, police said.