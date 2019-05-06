× Investigators: DeKalb County man who stabbed, bit nose of family member arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A DeKalb County man faces domestic violence charges after deputies say he stabbed a family member in the leg and bit their nose.

Deputies were called to a home near Dawson on Saturday regarding a stabbing. They arrived to find a Geraldine Police Officer with Christian Ramos, 18, of Collinsville in custody.

Paramedics took the victim to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ramos is charged with domestic Violence, second degree. He remains in the DeKalb County Detention Center.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released the following statement about the incident:

“Our prayers are with this family after the incident. It’s fortunate that the injuries were not more severe. There is no excuse for violence like this.” “I’d also like the public to keep our deputies in their prayers. They never know what they’ll have to deal with on a call. Many incidents occur on the weekends while most people are off work or late at night while the rest of us sleep.”