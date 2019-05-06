Huntsville treatment center provides residential rehabilitation program for men battling with addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Pathfinder, is a non-profit, residential rehabilitation program for men who are serious about recovering from their drug and alcohol addictions but need extra support as they rebuild their lives.

The mission for each person who enters the program is to take responsibility for their life; participate in a 12-step recovery; secure a job in order to pay for participation in the program; learn independent living skills; develop coping skills and become productive citizens

Upon admission to the program, more than 90% of clients are unemployed because of addiction and many more have also lost housing and are facing alcohol and/or drug related charges.

For men who have completed a detox treatment program, The Pathfinder, Inc., provides an environment in which they can learn long-term independent living skills.

The average stay is 90 days but some stay six months or more, dependent upon the time required to complete their goals. The program emphasizes the 12-step program and provides clinicians who assist clients in constructing an individual rehabilitation plan and provide professional counseling and guidance on maintaining sobriety. Also included is instruction in implementing relapse prevention strategies, as well as basic independent living skills.

As an investment in their own recovery, clients are required to obtain employment and pay a portion of the cost for their housing and services. The Pathfinder, Inc. also provides follow-up care for its clients, which gives them a sense of a safe 'home base' they can return to for help and guidance when they need it. A growing alumni program provides an added support system.

In order to gain admission to The Pathfinder each client must be drug and alcohol free for a minimum of 72 hours. Potential clients must have either successfully completed an inpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation program or be actively involved in an intensive outpatient program. Potential clients must be willing to make a commitment to remain sober and drug free, follow house rules, accept responsibility for their behaviors, be financially responsible for their debts, and make active changes that lead to successful recovery from chemical addictions.

Clients must have a primary diagnosis of a drug or alcohol dependence in order to be accepted into the program. This diagnosis must be from a qualified mental health professional within the past 12 months.

The organization cannot accept clients with a primary diagnosis of a mental illness or with severe medical conditions that require the immediate presence or constant attention of medical staff. Clients are often dually diagnosed and have co-occurring disorders with both an addiction and a treatable mental illness such as depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder.

These clients are accepted as long as they are being successfully treated by a mental health professional. Clients who are dually diagnosed but are actively suicidal, homicidal or psychotic not suitable for this environment.

In order to keep the program affordable to anyone who needs it, The Pathfinder relies on funding from client fees, community agencies such as United Way and Combined Federal Campaign, as well as business, churches and individual donations.

All donations are tax-deductible. For more information about the program, click here.