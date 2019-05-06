× Huntsville High School vandalized over the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools officials said they are taking a weekend vandalism at Huntsville High School seriously.

In a message to parents, Principal Aaron King said he was informed over the weekend that the campus had been vandalized. The nature of the vandalism was not disclosed.

In his message, King said they are taking the vandalism seriously.

“We will not tolerate incidents of this nature, especially when they cause disruption to the school day and result in countless hours of work for school and district staff and law enforcement,” King wrote.

School officials didn’t say whether any students had been identified in connection with the weekend vandalism, but did say they would “enforce the maximum consequences” for anyone responsible.