× Early bird tickets on sale for Rocket City Brewfest

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Team Redstone announced plans for the first Rocket City Brewfest, and you have a chance to buy early bird tickets.

The event will be held on the Restone Arsenal activity field on June 1, from 3-7 p.m.

Early bird tickets are on sale for the event and cost $35. The password to access the tickets is FreeTheHops.

Team Redstone said early bird tickets will be mailed no later than two weeks prior to the event.