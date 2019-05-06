× DeKalb County man dies in three-vehicle crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Dawson man died in a three-vehicle wreck Monday, Alabama State Troopers said in a news release Monday evening.

Trooper Curtis Summerville, Public Information Officer with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, identified the man as Roger Pragit, 65.

Trooper Summerville said Dawson’s 2013 Toyota Camry struck a 2014 Ford F-150, whose driver was not injured, and a 2018 Ford Transit whose driver was injured. Pragit died of his injuries in an area hospital.

It happened at 10:15 a.m. on Alabama 75 at mile marker 70 south of Geraldine.

Troopers are still investigating what happened.