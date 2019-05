× Counterfeit currency being passed in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills circulating throughout the city.

In a tweet, the police department said it has seen more fake bills than usual over the past week.

Anybody who receives counterfeit bills should contact Decatur Police at (256) 341-4660.

