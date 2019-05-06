× Counterfeit and replica money found in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department says over the past several weeks they’ve found people knowingly and unknowingly try to purchase items with counterfeit, or replica money.

With counterfeit money, it’s not as obviously fake. Replica money says on the bill that it’s a replica, or not legal tender.

Lately the Decatur Police Department has had a lot of counterfeit and replica cases.

Ddetective Michael Ferguson says this money is easy to find, and in the past several weeks they’ve found thousands of dollars worth of replica money.

“It could be readily purchased online from multiple different places, it’s used for motion pictures, people to play with, they shoot music videos with it,” said Det. Ferguson.

Ferguson says a lot of people will get this money accidentally, but if you look at your cash you can normally tell if it’s replica money.

“They’re clearly marked it says ‘this is a replica; this is not legal tender; for motion picture uses only’ and things like that,” said Det. Ferguson.

He explains that you can accidentally be given counterfeit or replica money anywhere you can use cash.

But there’s a few ways you can check your cash.

“Pay attention to the money that you’re given whether it be by a U.V. light detector to check it’s authenticity or even counterfeit pens,” says Ferguson.

Decatur Police Department prefers to use the ultraviolet light detector if the bill isn’t marked.

Ferguson says some counterfeit bills can pass the counterfeit pen test, so it’s safest to use ultraviolet light detectors.

He says the U.V. light detectors are also easy to find and won’t break the bank.

“They can be purchased online. They’re very inexpensive, they’re about 12 or 13 dollars,” said Ferguson.

If you notice any counterfeit or replica money or receive any from a store, Ferguson asks that you call the sheriff’s office to report it at (256) 341-4600.