Bud Light launches rainbow pride bottles in support of LGBTQ Pride

ST. LOUIS – Bud Light announces special packaging for LGBT Pride Month. The brewery says Bud Light will be sold in Rainbow Pride bottles for a limited time.

The beer company, in partnership with LGBTQ media organization GLAAD, launched its first-ever rainbow aluminum bottle to celebrate World Pride.

The commemorative aluminum bottles support GLAAD, The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

According to the press release, from May 27 to June 30, $1 of every case sold will be donated to GLAAD to assist in their efforts of creating a world where everyone can live the life they love.