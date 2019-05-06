× Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has gone into labor with their first child

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has gone into labor with their first child.

JUST IN: Buckingham Palace confirms to @CBSNews that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is in labor. "An announcement will be made soon." — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 6, 2019

Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept details surrounding the arrival of their first child private.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.