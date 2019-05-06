Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has gone into labor with their first child

RABAT, MOROCCO - FEBRUARY 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through the walled public Andalusian Gardens which has exotic plants, flowers and fruit trees during a visit on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has gone into labor with their first child.

Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept details surrounding the arrival of their first child private.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

