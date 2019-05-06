2 million likes later, Wendy’s announces return of spicy nuggets

Spicy nuggets are returning to Wendy’s menu.

Due to a tweet from Chance the Rapper, the world will once again taste the spicy chicken delicacies which were removed from the menu in 2017.

The Chicago-born rapper prayed in a tweet for Wendy’s to bring back the spicy nuggets and Wendy’s responded by saying they will bring the Nuggets back to their national menu if their tweet gets 2 million likes.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

“Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today,” the tweet said.

In about 36 hours, over 2 million people favorited the tweet which prompted the fast food chain to bring the spicy nuggets back.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back!” the company tweeted. “We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!”

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

The company did not state when the Nuggets will be returning but it is not a drill.

Time to spice up your life.