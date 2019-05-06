2 Dothan officers hurt while responding to call

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama police officers are injured after what authorities describe as an attack by a man they were trying to help.

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish tells news outlets that police received a call Sunday evening about a man who was down on the ground at service station.

Police and other emergency workers were checking on the man when he awoke and turned on them. Parrish says a woman believed to be with the man also jumped on first responders.

The chief says one officer suffered what’s believed to be a broken leg and the other has a broken hand.

Authorities haven’t released any names, but they arrested both the man and the woman.

